Silver Knights Defeated, 5-2, by Reign

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 5-2 on Wednesday nightÂ at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Sven Bärtschi quickly opened the scoring for the Silver Knights at 1:24 in the first period, giving an early lead to HSK. Sean Durzi of the Reign scored eight minutes into theÂ second, which was followed closely with a goal from teammate T.J. Tynan, giving Ontario their first lead of the night.Â Martin Frk scoredÂ a third goal for the ReignÂ in the second. Zack Hayes answered with a goal for the Silver Knights, ending the second period 3-2. At the midway point in the third period, both Tynan and Frk scored their second goals of the night, giving Ontario the 5-2 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will continue their homestand on Friday at 7 p.m. PT against the Tucson Roadrunners at Orleans Arena.

