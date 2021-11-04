Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Aroma Retail
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their partnership with Aroma Retail. Aroma Retail will be an Official Partner of the Silver Knights, and the two groups are collaborating to create an indoor fragrance that will be the exclusive signature scent of the Dollar Loan Center.
"Our new partnership with Aroma Retail is one of the most unique, first-of-its-kind deals in professional sports," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "Similar to how most Las Vegas resorts have a signature scent, Aroma Retail will be creating an exclusive scent for the Silver Knights that will be used in the brand-new Dollar Loan Center. It's an exciting new way for fans to immerse themselves into our brand, and we can't wait to share more details about the scent in the coming months!"
"Aroma Retail is a family business, based and born in Las Vegas; the Silver Knights are a natural choice as a partner - a family-oriented, local, fun Vegas-born partner with similar values," said Aroma Retail Owner and President Cristina Reding. "It's not often you get a partner that is willing to get down and dirty with metallic and leathery notes for a sexy invigorating scent-it's definitely going to be one of my favorites!"
As an Official Partner of the Henderson Silver Knights, Aroma Retail will be featured on the Henderson Silver Knights television broadcast, home team bench branding and LED signage.
