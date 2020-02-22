Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen
VENUE: Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
DATE: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (24-23-5-1) conclude their three-game road trip tonight as they face the Jacksonville Icemen (19-25-5-1) in the 10th of 11 meetings this season. The Solar Bears are 8-1-0-0 against the Icemen this season, most recently picking up a 3-2 win on Jan. 27 at home.
OLSON TO SURPASS PREVIOUS GAMES PLAYED MARK: Tonight's game will be Trevor Olson's 52nd of the season, surpassing his rookie total of 51 last season before an injury in mid-March ended his season. The second-year pro has already matched his rookie point totals with 32 points (17g-15a) this season.
SOLAR BEARS STIFLING ICEMEN ON PENALTY KILL: The Solar Bears have done an exceptional job on the penalty kill against Jacksonville this season, going 35-for-36 (97.2%) when playing down a man.
KUQALI TO PLAY IN 200TH PRO GAME TONIGHT: Alexander Kuqali will suit up in his 200th regular season professional hockey game tonight when he takes the ice for the Solar Bears. The fourth-year pro began his career at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign with the Florida Everblades (41 games played) before making his way to the Quad City Mallards (83 games played) and Fort Wayne Komets (36 games played) before his acquisition last season by Orlando (39). Through 199 career games, the R.I.T Tigers alumnus has collected 58 points (10g-48a) and 66 penalty minutes.
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: With Alexis D'Aoust in the AHL and Emerson Clark still serving a 16-game suspension, the leading scorers on Jacksonville's active roster are Chase Lang and Bobby Lynch, each with three points apiece through nine games.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.
