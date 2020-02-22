Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 pm.

The Allen Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday night at Allen Event Center. Dereck Baribeau stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn his second consecutive shutout.

The Americans lead second place Utah by seven points in the division, and trail South Carolina by four points for the most points in the league. South Carolina has one game in-hand on Allen.

The Americans made several roster moves today including; adding forward Jacob Doty, who was returned to Allen from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League. Allen lost defenseman Les Lancaster, who was loaned to the Stockton Heat of the AHL.

The Americans are hosting Mascot Night this evening with several area mascots expected to be in attendance. Saturday night is Star Wars Night at Allen Event Center, with a live jersey auction to follow the game.

