Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves signed on Saturday Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise to a professional tryout (PTO).
This marks the third AHL call-up of the season for Maclise, who previously signed PTOs with the Wolves on Dec. 1 and Jan. 17 before being returned to the 'Blades.
A native of Lacombe, Alberta, Maclise has posted 10 goals and 20 points in 47 games with the Everblades this season. He has recorded 56 points (26g, 30a) in 94 career ECHL games, including 20 points (12g, 8a) in 34 games with the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2018-19 season. Maclise, 27, has also seen action in 106 career AHL games and has 20 career points (9g, 11a).
Prior to turning pro, Maclise played two seasons for Mount Royal University (USports) from 2015-17 and put up 56 career points (27g, 29a). Leading up to his collegiate career, Maclise was named the Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP following the 2012-13 season that saw him lead the Brooks Bandits in scoring en route to a league title.
Florida finishes out a five-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the Norfolk Admirals. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise
(Kevin Bires Photography)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand
- Craggs Cracks IceMen, 'Blades Win 6-3
- Preview: 'Blades Face IceMen, Continue Four-Game Week
- Comeback WIN-Iecki: Five Unanswered Propel 'Blades to 6-3 Victory