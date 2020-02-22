Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves

Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves signed on Saturday Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise to a professional tryout (PTO).

This marks the third AHL call-up of the season for Maclise, who previously signed PTOs with the Wolves on Dec. 1 and Jan. 17 before being returned to the 'Blades.

A native of Lacombe, Alberta, Maclise has posted 10 goals and 20 points in 47 games with the Everblades this season. He has recorded 56 points (26g, 30a) in 94 career ECHL games, including 20 points (12g, 8a) in 34 games with the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2018-19 season. Maclise, 27, has also seen action in 106 career AHL games and has 20 career points (9g, 11a).

Prior to turning pro, Maclise played two seasons for Mount Royal University (USports) from 2015-17 and put up 56 career points (27g, 29a). Leading up to his collegiate career, Maclise was named the Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP following the 2012-13 season that saw him lead the Brooks Bandits in scoring en route to a league title.

Florida finishes out a five-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the Norfolk Admirals. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise

(Kevin Bires Photography)

