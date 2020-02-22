Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Adam Carlson stopped all 30 shots faced to lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Orlando Solar Bears in front of an announced crowd of 8,162 at Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday night

Jacksonville scored the lone goal of the opening period when Craig Martin set up Adam Dauda for a scoring opportunity in the slot. Dauda collected the puck and snapped a shot cleanly past Orlando goaltender Mike Condon. Jacksonville took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Icemen took a stranglehold on the game in the second period to build a 4-0 edge. The first of the goals came at 3:45 of the period when Wacey Rabbit skated the puck from the corner to the crease. Rabbit's first shot was stopped by Condon, but the rebound bounced back to Rabbit who lifted a second shot that hit off the crossbar. However, it would be third time is the charm for Rabbit who received a third chance to score as he shoved another rebound chance into to the net for the hard-fought tally.

Later in the period, John Albert delivered a puck toward the net that was initially stopped by Condon. The rebound bounced directly to Mike Hedden who finished off the chance for his fourth goal in the last three games to extend the Icemen lead to 3-0.

Bobby Lynch scored the fourth Icemen goal with five minutes remaining in the second period. Lynch caught a pass at the left wing circle and made a pivot move to attempt a turnaround shot opportunity. Lynch delivered a shot that clipped off Condon's pad and then barley slid across the goal line for the goal to put Jacksonville In front 4-0 at the second break.

Orlando outshot the Icemen 14-5 in the second period, but Adam Carlson continued to turn aside every shot delivered his direction to preserve the 4-0 shutout victory.

