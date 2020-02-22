Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah

Kansas City Mavericks (22-28-4, 48 points) at Utah Grizzlies (32-15-7, 71 points)

Maverik Center. Saturday February 22, 2020. 7:00 pm MST. Classic Country AM 1370/104.3 FM HD2.

It's the 1st game of a 6 game in 8 day stretch for the Grizz. Utah is 14-4-1 in their last 19 games and are 8-3 in their last 11. Grizzlies are in 2nd place with 71 points as they are 6 points ahead of Idaho.

Utah has won 5 in a row. Their longest winning streak this season is 6 in a row from December 20th - January 3rd. Grizzlies had won 9 of 10 from December 13th - January 3rd.

With 18 regular season games remaining Utah has a current winning percentage of .657. If they keep up that pace it would be the best winning percentage in team history. 3 different years in the IHL era the Grizz had a .622 winning percentage with 102 standings points.

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler

February 22nd and 23rd is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend, where they honor those who are battling against cancer.

The Grizzlies will be wearing specialty lavender jerseys that include over 100 names of individuals who have battled cancer. There will also be specialty dasher boards on display throughout the weekend showcasing names submitted by Grizzlies fans.

The Grizzlies will host an auction for this year's specialty jerseys following Saturday night's game with proceeds going to the participating charities of the weekend. Fans that bid on the jerseys can pick them up at the Grizzlies front office following Monday night's game.

Molino Loaned to Colorado, while McGauley & Wagner Reassigned to Colorado

Tim McGauley and Ryan Wagner were reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles while Griffen Molino was loaned to the Eagles. McGauley leads the league with 42 assists and is 2nd with 60 points and 2nd in plus-minus (+33). Wagner has 5 goals and 11 assists in 20 games for Utah. Wags has also played in 17 games for Colorado this season, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists.

Molino 3rd in League in Many Categories but #1 in Grizzlies Fans Hearts

Griffen Molino is 2nd on the team in points (59) and assists (37). He has 8 multiple assist games. He has 2 games with 3 assists and 2 games with 4 helpers. Molino is now 3rd in the league with 58 points as well as 3rd in assists with 37. He is also 3rd in the league in plus-minus (+32). Over the last 11 games Molino has 7 goals and 10 assists (17 points). Mo, along with Tim McGauley, who leads the league with 42 assists have to be prime candidates for league's Player of the Year honors.

Season Series vs Kansas City

Utah is 3-2 vs KC this season and have won the last 3 in a row after KC swept Utah in a 2 game series on Nov. 8-9. Josh Dickinson, Ty Lewis and Jack Jenkins each have 2 goals vs KC this season.

Utah 4 @ Kansas City 1 (Feb 15 2020) Final

Utah 5 @ Kansas City 1 (Feb 14 2020) Final

Utah 4 @ Kansas City 1 (Dec 20 2019) Final

Utah 2 @ Kansas City 4 (Nov 9 2019) Final

Utah 1 @ Kansas City 5 (Nov 8 2019) Final

Tip A Grizz on March 3rd

The Utah Grizzlies Tip-A-Grizz charity event will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor restaurant at Maverik Center.

Once again, during the event, Grizzlies players will act as celebrity waiters and will work for tips while serving fans dinner. All money raised at the event will go back to Utah Grizzlies Children's Charities to support youth hockey in Utah and other non-profit causes.

We will have some great giveaway items; including personalized experiences at upcoming Grizzlies games that will be raffled off during the event.

The cost for Grizzlies season ticket holders is $25 with admission for the general public at $40. All guests wishing to attend Tip-A-Grizz, need to RSVP by calling Valerie at (801) 988-8800. Fans need to RSVP's by Tuesday February 25th.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 32-15-5-2

Home record: 17-6-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 86 to 63 at home this season.

Road record: 15-9-3-1. Utah is outscoring opponents 102 to 79 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.48 (9th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.63 (3rd).

Shots per game: 33.00 (10th).

Shots against per game: 27.39 (2nd).

Shots

Win Loss

Outshooting 24 14

Outshot 8 8

Power play: 20.3 % (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.2 % (10th).

Record When Scoring First: 20-3-1 (.848 win %). League average is a .761 win %.

First Goal

Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 20 4

Opposition 12 18

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis/Griffen Molino (22)

Assists: Tim McGauley (42) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (60) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+33) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley (15) - All 15 points are assists.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (166)

Shooting Percentage: Josh Dickinson (20.3 %)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Griffen Molino (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (17)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62) Miska was called up to the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 16.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th)

