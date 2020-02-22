Blaney's Goal in Final Seconds Leads K-Wings Past Nailers
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - Appearing in just his second game since returning from a month-long injury, Kalamazoo Wings (20-25-7-1) forward Kyle Blaney buried a tiebreaking goal in the waning seconds of regulation to stun the Wheeling Nailers (23-23-5-0), 3-2 Saturday at Wings Event Center.
The K-Wings center settled a bouncing puck at the point to hold the zone before stepping into the right circle and ripping a shot into the top of the net with 10.1 seconds left in the third period. The dramatic goal gave Kalamazoo its first lead of the night and a regulation win in front of 3,480 fans.
The Nailers raced out to a 1-0 lead when Blake Siebenaler fired a slap shot from the top of the right circle that flew over the glove of Jake Hildebrand 39 seconds into the game. Late in the period, Austin Farley tied things up when he caught a saucer pass from Blaney and chipped the shot past Alex D'Orio.
The goaltenders stole the show in the second period, as Hildebrand stopped 12 of 13 Nailers shots and D'Orio turned away all 10 shots he saw. Brandon Hawkins put Wheeling back in front when he lifted a shot into the net from low in the right circle. The Nailers carried the 2-1 lead into the locker room with 20 minutes to play.
Midway through the final stanza, K-Wings captain Ben Wilson, who returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension, evened the score with a quick shot from the right wing wall that fooled D'Orio. He finished the night with two points, as did Farley, both picking up assists on Blaney's game-winner.
Hildebrand, in one of his best outings of the season, stopped 35 of 37 Wheeling shots, including several on a Nailers power play late in the third period with the score tied.
The K-Wings take on the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center. It's "2-6-9 Night", featuring $2 beers and sodas, $6 wings baskets and $9 tickets.
--
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- 6,235 Watch Mackin Score 19th of Season vs. Brampton - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete 4-1 Road Trip with Win in Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Blaney's Goal in Final Seconds Leads K-Wings Past Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Szmatula Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Drop Heartbreaker in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Atlanta Grabs a Point in Narrow SO Loss on the Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Blaney's Goal in Final Seconds Leads K-Wings Past Nailers
- Two Third Period Goals Help K-Wings Earn a Point in OT Loss
- Sorenson Leads Comeback, But Banged up Wings Fall in Fort Wayne
- Buzzer-Beating Game-Tying Goal Overturned, K-Wings Lose
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 17