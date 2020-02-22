Schneider Dazzles in Mavs 1-0 Shutout Win at Utah
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Ut. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 1-0 Saturday night at Maverik Center. Mavericks forward Loren Ulett scored the lone goal of the contest 25 seconds into the third period and Nick Schneider stopped all 30 shots by the Grizzlies en route to his first professional shutout. The Mavs and Grizzlies are back on the ice in West Valley City Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m.
First Period
-Shots: Utah 11, Kansas City 4
Second Period
-Shots: Utah 11, Kansas City 3
Third Period
-Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (9) assisted by David Dziurzynski at 0:25.
Notes & Streaks
-This was Nick Schneider's first professional shutout.
-Ulett's goal came on the Mavericks' eighth shot of the game
-The Mavericks seven shots through two periods was their lowest all season.
-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.
-Schneider stopped 30 of 30 shots.
The Mavericks continue their three-game set with Utah Sunday evening at Maverik Center. Faceoff is 6:00 p.m.
Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.
For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- Solar Bears Thwarted by Carlson, IceMen in 4-0 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Christopoulos Shines Again as Walleye Shut Down Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Schneider Dazzles in Mavs 1-0 Shutout Win at Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Down Thunder on Star Wars Night - Allen Americans
- Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Throw 41 on Net, Narrowly Fall to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Skate to 5-1 Win over Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Falls in High-Scoring Affair at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears - Jacksonville IceMen
- Theut's 36 Saves Propels Admirals to 5-1 Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Third Period Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Slip Past Glads in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Leave Greenville with 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- 6,235 Watch Mackin Score 19th of Season vs. Brampton - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete 4-1 Road Trip with Win in Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Blaney's Goal in Final Seconds Leads K-Wings Past Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Szmatula Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Drop Heartbreaker in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Atlanta Grabs a Point in Narrow SO Loss on the Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Schneider Dazzles in Mavs 1-0 Shutout Win at Utah
- Mavs' Strong Third Not Enough in Boise, Lose 5-3 to Steelheads
- Mavs Hire Jeff Volkman as Interim Assistant Coach
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Head West for Big Sky Showdowns
- Mavs Skid Continues in Sunday Matinee against Tulsa with 5-2 Loss