Schneider Dazzles in Mavs 1-0 Shutout Win at Utah

February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, Ut. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 1-0 Saturday night at Maverik Center. Mavericks forward Loren Ulett scored the lone goal of the contest 25 seconds into the third period and Nick Schneider stopped all 30 shots by the Grizzlies en route to his first professional shutout. The Mavs and Grizzlies are back on the ice in West Valley City Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m.

First Period

-Shots: Utah 11, Kansas City 4

Second Period

-Shots: Utah 11, Kansas City 3

Third Period

-Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (9) assisted by David Dziurzynski at 0:25.

Notes & Streaks

-This was Nick Schneider's first professional shutout.

-Ulett's goal came on the Mavericks' eighth shot of the game

-The Mavericks seven shots through two periods was their lowest all season.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

-Schneider stopped 30 of 30 shots.

The Mavericks continue their three-game set with Utah Sunday evening at Maverik Center. Faceoff is 6:00 p.m.

