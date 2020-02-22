Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced two roster moves on Friday. Jacob Doty has been assigned by the Ontario Reign, and Les Lancaster has been loaned to Stockton (AHL).

Doty, 26, has spent the entirety of the season to date with the Reign, and has one assist and 65 penalty minutes from 18 games played. In his AHL career with Ontario and Chicago, Doty has collected 16 points (6-10=16) from 89 games played. Doty played 50 games with Allen during the 2018-19 season, where he totaled 11 points (5-6=11).

Les Lancaster has played in 34 games for the Allen Americans this season and has 27 points. This is his third chance in the American Hockey League this season.

The Allen Americans host the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night in Allen.

