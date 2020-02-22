Stingrays Slip Past Glads in Shootout
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - An overturned call in a shootout pushed the South Carolina Stingrays (40-10-3-1) past the Atlanta Gladiators (23-28-1-2) for the seventh time this season and gave the club their 40th win of the 2019-20 year in front of 8,291 fans during Star Wars Night at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday.
Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan had the winner in the shootout and also scored in regulation for the seventh consecutive game while forward Cam Askew picked up three assists and goaltender Parker Milner stopped 40 shots, including a penalty shot in overtime to earn his 19th win.
South Carolina leads all ECHL teams in the league standings with 84 points and an overall points percentage of 0.778.
The win did not come without controversy however, as Cherniwchan's shootout winner was initially ruled no goal on the ice. It was later changed to a good goal after the game's officials consulted video review.
Atlanta scored the first goal of the game on a shot by Scott Conway take a lead at 17:50 of the opening period, but the advantage was short-lived as South Carolina responded 16 seconds later.
Forward Alec Marsh, who scored his first ECHL goal in the first period of Tuesday night's win over Greenville, netted his second in as many games with the Rays from Askew and Scott Davidson during a net-mouth scramble at 18:06 of the first to even the game at 1-1.
Just 2:03 into the middle frame, Tim Harrison scored his eighth tally of the year to make it 2-1 SC with an assist from Askew after a turnover by the Gladiators in their own zone.
Cherniwchan pushed the advantage to 3-1 while the Rays were on the power play by slipping the puck past goaltender Chris Nell at 3:32 of the second. The lone assist went to Askew for his third helper of the night.
Tommy Marchin got Atlanta back within one goal at 6:47 of the middle period, but Cole Ully gave South Carolina some breathing room with his 11th of the year at 10:18. Ully's strike came at the side of the net off a setup by Matthew Weis and Steve Whitney and made it 4-2 Stingrays.
The Gladiators scored twice in the third period to tie the game back up at 4-4 and force overtime. Goals went to Sam Asselin at 6:37 as well as Zach Malatesta at 11:36 of the final frame.
Milner kept the game going when he was called on to stop a penalty shot during the extra session, denying Asselin just 35 seconds into the OT period.
The teams continued to trade chances in the extra session but were forced to decide things in a shootout. Cherniwchan's goal was the only strike of the skill display, with Milner going 3-for-3 on the other end to secure the victory.
Atlanta had the edge in shots on goal by a single attempt, finishing with 44 chances while South Carolina had 43 shots on net. The Gladiators finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Stingrays ended at 1-for-6 on the man-advantage. Nell turned aside 38 shots for Atlanta in a losing effort.
NEXT GAME
The Stingrays host the Worcester Railers at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.
- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays huddle up after a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- Solar Bears Thwarted by Carlson, IceMen in 4-0 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Christopoulos Shines Again as Walleye Shut Down Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Schneider Dazzles in Mavs 1-0 Shutout Win at Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Down Thunder on Star Wars Night - Allen Americans
- Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Throw 41 on Net, Narrowly Fall to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Skate to 5-1 Win over Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Falls in High-Scoring Affair at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears - Jacksonville IceMen
- Theut's 36 Saves Propels Admirals to 5-1 Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Third Period Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Slip Past Glads in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Leave Greenville with 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- 6,235 Watch Mackin Score 19th of Season vs. Brampton - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete 4-1 Road Trip with Win in Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Blaney's Goal in Final Seconds Leads K-Wings Past Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Szmatula Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Drop Heartbreaker in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Atlanta Grabs a Point in Narrow SO Loss on the Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Slip Past Glads in Shootout
- South Carolina Signs Defender Jesse Lees
- Steve Whitney Re-Assigned to Stingrays
- Stingrays Complete Trade with Maine
- Wittchow Heads to Hershey