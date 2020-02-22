Third Period Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Fort Wayne
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - Coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night, the Fuel visited the Komets on Saturday looking to earn back-to-back wins on Saturday. Fort Wayne would score two goals in first and second periods, holding on to that lead until Cliff Watson cut the lead in half in the third period. Indy's power play goal would not be enough as they fell 2-1 on Saturday.
Capitalizing on the first man advantage of the game, Brad Morrison fired a puck from the blue line past a screened Charles Williams, giving the Komets a 1-0 lead in the middle of the first period. Although earning multiple chances on the power play, including a 5-on-3 chance, the Fuel were unable to score in the opening period.
Less than two minutes into the second period, Alan Lyszczarczyk pounced on a rebound from Olivier Galipeau and beat Williams with a second-chance shot. Referee Sean MacFarlane would call it no goal on the ice only to review the play and deem it a good goal after a lengthy review. Holding on to their shutout through two period, the Komets would take their 2-0 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes.
Scoring their first power play goal of the night, Cliff Watson one-timed a pass from Dylan McLaughlin and cut the Komets lead in half. Indy would outshoot the Komets 15-3 in the final 20 minutes but Patrick Munson would turn aside every chance, sending the Fuel home with a 2-1 loss on Saturday night.
