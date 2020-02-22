Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (30-17-7) erased a two-goal deficit and came back for a 3-2 shootout win over the Rapid City Rush (27-21-6) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,208 fans, the eight-straight sellout and 14th overall of the season.

The Rush struck twice within a 41-second span in the opening five minutes of the first period, leaping out to an early advantage. Starting at 4:01, Rush forward Tyler Coulter found free space in the slot for an open shot and the first tally of the night followed up by forward Cedric Montminy at 4:42 on a back door stuff-in off the right post for the 2-0 lead. Despite that early jump, the Steelheads started to piece apart the lead at 19:37 when forward Brett Supinski kissed a shot off the right post coming from the left circle and found a friendly bounce to cut the lead down to 2-1.

The Steelheads had two potential goals rightfully disallowed during the second and third periods, but they got one to stick in the second period. Supinski received a hand-off from defenseman Brady Norrish at the Steelheads blue line, dangled through three defenseman and backhanded a shot from the left circle while on the power play at 8:54 of the second period, tying the game at 2-2 and eventually force overtime.

In the shootout, Supinski stepped up in the second round with another backhanded shot in the left circle, this time netting the only goal of the shootout to seal the 3-2 win.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (24-8-5) halted 28 of 30 shots in the win and all three saved in the shootout. Rush netminder Gordon Defiel (3-4-3) denied 45 of 47 shots in the loss with two of three saved in the shootout.

