Thunder Falls in High-Scoring Affair at Allen

February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





ALLEN, TX - In a game that featured 13-combined goals and 87-combined shots, Allen scored three-unanswered down the stretch and skated away with a 8-5 victory over Wichita on Saturday night at Allen Event Center.

Stefan Fournier led the way for the Thunder with three points while Fabrizio Ricci and Patrik Parkkonen each collected two points.

Ricci got things started in the first period right after a Thunder penalty expired. He stole the pick near his own blue line, came down on a two-on-one and put home a rebound after shot from Fournier was stopped by Andrew Shortridge to make it 1-0. Allen scored quickly as Jacob Doty intercepted a pass and found Colton Heffley in the slot to make it 1-1. Corey Durocher made it 2-1 at 11:57 after catching a pass right off a face-off and gave the Americans their first lead of the contest. Billy Exell tied it at 15:41 on the power play. Parkkonen found Exell in the slot and he fired a shot through traffic to tie it at two.

In the second, Allen scored two quick goals to hop out to a 4-2 lead. Jack Sadek found the net at 1:47 to give Allen a 3-2 advantage. 26 seconds later, Alex Guptil got body position in front of the net and re-directed a pass through Dylan Wells to make it 4-2. The Thunder stormed back to tie game with back-to-back goals from Fournier and Spencer Dorowicz. Olivier Archambault scored on the power play at 18:49 to make it 5-4 through 40 minutes.

Fournier scored his second of the game at 9:03 to tie it at 5 when he stole the puck from an Allen defenseman, walked in and beat Shortridge. At 11:04, Stefan Falkovsky hammered a slap shot from the slot past Wells to re-gain the lead for good. Archambault scored his second of the contest at 13:36 to make it 7-5. Spencer Asuchak tacked on an empty-netter to close the scoring at 8-5.

Wichita went 2-for-3 on the power play. Fournier finished with two goals and an assist. Ricci had a goal and an assist. Parkkonen added two helpers.

The two teams will head back to Wichita next Friday, February 28 for QT Buy In and Guadalupe Clinic Night with the face-off coming at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.