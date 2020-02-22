Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk

Forward Josh Holmstrom with the Norfolk Admirals

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forward Josh Holmstrom from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.

Holmstrom, 30, was second on the Admirals in scoring at the time of the trade, having recorded eight goals, 19 assists, and 27 points in 50 games. Josh is now the lone veteran player on Wheeling's roster, as he has appeared in 359 professional games - 251 in the ECHL and 108 in the AHL. Despite playing for a struggling team this season, the Colorado Springs, Colorado native has experienced great success in the ECHL, as he was a member of back-to-back Brabham Cup Championships with the 2014-15 Toledo Walleye and 2015-16 Missouri Mavericks. Holmstrom spent the majority of the next two seasons with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, before tallying 30 points in 70 games with the Worcester Railers last year. Josh got another taste of postseason action with Worcester in 2017-18, when he was teammates with current Nailers captain Nick Saracino. Holmstrom is expected to join Wheeling on its current road trip.

The Nailers will continue their three-game road weekend on Saturday at 7:00, when they visit the Kalamazoo Wings. Wheeling will return home for two games next weekend. First up is Frosty Friday against the Maine Mariners on February 28th at 7:05. Then, fans will have the chance to meet 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night on February 29th against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

