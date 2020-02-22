McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled

February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that the Blackhawks have assigned forward Tim SÃ¶derlund to the Indy Fuel. Additionally, IceHogs announced that they have re-assigned forward Dylan McLaughlin to the Fuel and recalled defenseman Josh McArdle.

McLaughlin, 24, was recalled by Rockford alongside Mathew Thompson on January, appearing in 25 games and earning 2 goals and four assists. First assigned to the Fuel in early November, McLaughlin has played 18 ECHL games, earning 13 goals and 9 assists, putting him in third place among ECHL rookies in points. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward signed a 2-year AHL contract with Rockford on March 13, 2019 after finishing a four-year collegiate career at Canisius College and has appeared in 11 AHL games, earning two assists and a -8 rating.

SÃ¶derlund, 22, joins the Fuel after spending the first half of the season with the IceHogs. Skating in 29 games for the IceHogs this season, SÃ¶derlund has tallied one goal, two assists and 14 penalty minutes. A fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft (112th overall), SÃ¶derlund split the 2018-19 season with FrÃ¶lunda HC and SkellefteÃ¥ AIK in the SHL (Sweden). Playing in 48 games in the SHL last season, he tallied six goals and eight assists.

McArdle, 25, earned his first AHL call-up of the season on February 10th but did not appear in any games before being reassigned to Indy. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman has appeared in 44 games for the Fuel this season earning two goals and eight assists. Signing a one-year contract with the IceHogs in May, McArdle split his first professional season between the Indy Fuel and IceHogs skating in 33 games in a Fuel uniform.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.