Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped the second of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night by a score of 5-3 at Allen Event Center.

The Oilers outscored the Americans four to one in the second period, building a 5 to 2 lead after two periods of play. Jordan Topping had both Allen goals through the first 40 minutes of action, his 22nd and 23rd goals of the year.

Allen added a goal late in the final frame to cut the lead to 5-3 but wouldn't get any closer than that. The loss was the 4th in the last 6 games for the Allen Americans, who have seen their division lead slip to just seven points in the Mountain Division.

"We didn't play very well from the start," said Americans forward Jordan Topping, following the home loss on Friday night. "Dereck Baribeau has been playing great for us over the last several games. We didn't do our part to help him out tonight."

Three Stars:

1. TUL - J. Piccinich

2. TUL - R. Jackson

3. ALN - J. Topping

