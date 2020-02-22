Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tyler Bird has signed a professional try-out agreement (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Bird, 23, has recorded 11 points (5g-6a) and 18 penalty minutes in 34 games with the Solar Bears this season. He has 23 points (8g-15a) and 37 penalty minutes in 79 career ECHL games with Orlando, Greenville, Reading and Wheeling.

The Andover, Massachusetts native can make his AHL debut tomorrow when the Crunch visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center at 5:05 p.m.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.

