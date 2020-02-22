Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tyler Bird has signed a professional try-out agreement (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Bird, 23, has recorded 11 points (5g-6a) and 18 penalty minutes in 34 games with the Solar Bears this season. He has 23 points (8g-15a) and 37 penalty minutes in 79 career ECHL games with Orlando, Greenville, Reading and Wheeling.
The Andover, Massachusetts native can make his AHL debut tomorrow when the Crunch visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center at 5:05 p.m.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.