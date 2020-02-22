Americans Down Thunder on Star Wars Night

Olivier Archambault of the Allen Americans scores against the Wichita Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder 8-5 on Star Wars Night in Allen.

The Americans and Thunder were involved in a tight game all evening. The game was tied on four different occasions, until the Americans finally put the game away in the second half of the third period on a power play goal by Stepan Falkovsky, his 14th of the season, and 4th point of the game. Olivier Archambault added his second of the night, and 4th point of the game, at 13:36 mark.

Corey Durocher, Alex Guptill, Jack Sadek, Spencer Asuchak and Colton Heffley also scored for Allen. It was Heffley's first professional goal.

"We aren't proud of our defensive effort, but we did have an answer each time they scored," said Americans forward Olivier Archambault. "We needed the two points tonight, and now have to get ready for Tulsa on Sunday."

The Allen Americans went 2 for 4 with the man advantage and outshot the Wichita Thunder 52 to 35.

The Allen Americans travel to Tulsa on Sunday afternoon to meet the Oilers at 4:05 pm. Allen returns home next Saturday night on "Leap Day" February 29th on Wizarding World Night in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - S. Falkovsky

2. ALN - O. Archambault

3. WIC - S. Fournier

