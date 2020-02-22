Railers Leave Greenville with 4-1 Loss

February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Greenville, SC - The Worcester Railers HC(18-33-3-0, 39pts) played game number four of their five game ten day road trip and fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-27-3-1, 54pts) a score of 4-1in front of 5,846 fans at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday evening.The Railers will conclude the road trip Sunday, February 23 in Charleston, SC with a 3pm puck drop vs. the South Carolina Stingrays.

Drew Callin (1-0-1) scored the Railers 12thshort-handed goal of the season which came on a penalty shot while Evan Buitenhuis left the cage for Worcester after 20 minutes of play with an apparent injury. Cedric Lacroix (2-0-2) and Matt Marcinew (1-0-1) paced the way offensively for Greenville while Jake Kupsky made 22 saves in net for the win in his Greenville Swamp Rabbits debut.

After the Railers turned the puck over in front of their own net it would be Cedric Lacroix (9th) finding the back of the net for Greenville at 17:53 giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Worcester went short-handed with just 1:56 to play in the frame and Drew Callin (12th) found himself on a breakaway and after being hooked on the play he drew a penalty shot which he would convert on tying the score at 1-1 with just one minute to play. The teams headed to the dressing room tied at 1-1 through 20 minutes of play with shots in favor of Greenville 11-7.

Greenville took a 2-1 advantage thanks to Matt Marcinew (14th) at 2:06 and then would increase their advantage to 3-1 when Cedric Lacroix (10th) found the back of the net for the second time of the evening. Tempers started to flare in period number two as Jack Macnee (1stFM) dropped the gloves with Jimmy Soper (3rdFM) at 14:06 of the stanza. Worcester trailed 3-1 through 40 minutes of play and were outshot 26-13 through the first two periods of play.

Kamerin Nault (14th) tacked on an empty net insurance goal with just eight seconds left in regulation to hand Greenville a 4-1 victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Matt Marcinew (1-0-1) 2nd star: Jake Kupsky (22 saves, Win) 1st star: Cedric Lacroix (2-0-2).... final shots were 41-23 in favor of Worcester .... Jake Kupsky (2-1-0) made 22 saves on 23 shots for Greenville.... Evan Buitenhuis (12-18-1) made 10 saves on 1 shots for Worcester in the first period while Jakub Skarek played periods two and three and made 27 saves on 29 shots....Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Greenville went 0-for-3...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Dylan Sadowy (IR), Arnaud Durandeau (INJ), Bryce Nielsen, Connor Doherty, Jack Stander and Ian Milosz did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Justin Murray has now played in 44 straight games.... Drew Callin now has goals in back to back games.... The Railers now have 11 short-handed goals on the season and it was the first since January 12th.... Barry Almeida led all skaters with six shots.... Worcester has 18 games left on the regular season.... The Railers are 0-for-42 on the power-play in their last 12 games.... The Railers are now 3-2-0-0 all-time vs. the Swamp Rabbits and 2-2-0-0 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

What's on tap - Road Trip Conming to an End!

The Railers will get on the bus immediately following the conclusion of tonight's game and head to Charleston, SC where they will faceoff against the South Carolina Stingrays Sunday, February 23 at 3pm.

The Railers return home for a 3-in-3 weekend on Feb 28-29 and March 1!

On Friday, February 28 the Railers host the Brampton Beast at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Score $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 bud light in the Bud Light Lounge! Catch a pregame show in the Coors Light Lounge by local musician Dezi Garcia...Dezi will also perform during the first and second intermission! It is also another IG Friday presented by EDGE at Union Station with one lucky fan winning $100 in Railers merchandise! Tickets start at just $15!

On Saturday, February 29 the Railers host the South Carolina Stingrays on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Miracle on Ice Night! The Railers will wear USA themed jerseys to benefit Be Like Brit presented by Country Bank as we honor the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice! Make sure to place a bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys! As with every Saturday night game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission in the Pavilion Lobby.

On Sunday, March 1 the Railers host the Reading Royals on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY at 3pm with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a free game of laser tag courtesy of APEX entertainment on Girl Scouts Day. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.