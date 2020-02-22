6,235 Watch Mackin Score 19th of Season vs. Brampton
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals had a season-long, eight-game win streak snapped, 5-1, vs. the Brampton Beast Saturday at Santander Arena in front of 6,235 fans. Corey Mackin (PPG) scored in the first three minutes of the second, but Reading allowed three in the first frame and could not recover.
On the Royals' goal-scoring strike, defenseman Eric Knodel fed Corey Mackin in the high slot on the man up and Mackin's shot hit the crossbar and beat Alex Dubeau (win, 27 svs, 1 GA) short-side. Tom McCollum allowed four goals on 26 shots in his Reading debut.
The Royals are on the road Sunday at 3:00 p.m. against Adirondack and return home Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. against Maine.
Box Score
Brampton opened the scoring 41 seconds into the first period when Jordan Henry flew up the right wing and fired a shot over McCollum's blocker. Ten minutes later, Chris Martenet fired a shot off a body in front of McCollum (22 svs, loss) to double the Brampton lead.
With less than a minute remaining in the first, David Vallorani (1g, 2a) pounced on a loose puck behind the net and flung it in. After Mackin made it a 3-1 game, Brampton reclaimed the three-goal lead just over a minute later courtesy of Daniel Leavens' short-side backhand shot. With 5:25 left in the game, Reading pulled McCollum on the power play and Lindsay Sparks found the open net for the game's final strike.
Corey Mackin continues February success
Corey Mackin's second-period strike marked his 19th of the season and 20th career ECHL goal. His goal propelled him to a team-high four goals against Brampton this season.
Mackin (19g, 19a) has recorded a point in four straight games, dating back to a 3-0 home win over Worcester on Feb. 1, and tallied a point in 15 of the last 17 games. He has compiled eight points in the month of February.
Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions
Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Free Souvenir Cup Refills at the concession stands
Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)
Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.
