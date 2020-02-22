Cyclones Throw 41 on Net, Narrowly Fall to Walleye
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-15-7-1) dropped a close 2-1 affair to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, in the finale of a six-game homestand. Defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning-streak come to an end.
Cincinnati skated out to a 1-0 lead at the 10:03 mark of the first period when forward Jesse Schultz sent a pass from below the left-wing goal line to Bisson in the slot, and he rifled a shot in to put the 'Clones on top.
Cincinnati took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after the opening frame, and in the second the Walleye tied the game with two and a half minutes left when forward Brett Boeing lit the lamp to pull Toledo even, 1-1, after 40 minutes.
The Cyclones continued the offensive pressure in the third, outshoot Toledo 16-9 in the frame. Toledo capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play 7:28 into the period when defenseman Nolan Gluchowski found the back of the net to put the Walleye up, 2-1.
Cincinnati got several more quality offensive chances throughout the remainder of the period, including a shot that rang off the side of the net in the final seconds, however they could not get the equalizer and fell to Toledo, 2-1.
Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 41-22, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss. The Cyclones head to Greenville on Wednesday night to take on the Swamp Rabbits. Face-off is slated for 7:05pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- Solar Bears Thwarted by Carlson, IceMen in 4-0 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Christopoulos Shines Again as Walleye Shut Down Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Schneider Dazzles in Mavs 1-0 Shutout Win at Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Down Thunder on Star Wars Night - Allen Americans
- Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Throw 41 on Net, Narrowly Fall to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Skate to 5-1 Win over Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Falls in High-Scoring Affair at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Shines in 4-0 Victory over Solar Bears - Jacksonville IceMen
- Theut's 36 Saves Propels Admirals to 5-1 Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Third Period Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Slip Past Glads in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Leave Greenville with 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- 6,235 Watch Mackin Score 19th of Season vs. Brampton - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete 4-1 Road Trip with Win in Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Blaney's Goal in Final Seconds Leads K-Wings Past Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Szmatula Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Drop Heartbreaker in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Atlanta Grabs a Point in Narrow SO Loss on the Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tyler Bird Receives First AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.