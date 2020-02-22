Cyclones Throw 41 on Net, Narrowly Fall to Walleye

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-15-7-1) dropped a close 2-1 affair to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, in the finale of a six-game homestand. Defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning-streak come to an end.

Cincinnati skated out to a 1-0 lead at the 10:03 mark of the first period when forward Jesse Schultz sent a pass from below the left-wing goal line to Bisson in the slot, and he rifled a shot in to put the 'Clones on top.

Cincinnati took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after the opening frame, and in the second the Walleye tied the game with two and a half minutes left when forward Brett Boeing lit the lamp to pull Toledo even, 1-1, after 40 minutes.

The Cyclones continued the offensive pressure in the third, outshoot Toledo 16-9 in the frame. Toledo capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play 7:28 into the period when defenseman Nolan Gluchowski found the back of the net to put the Walleye up, 2-1.

Cincinnati got several more quality offensive chances throughout the remainder of the period, including a shot that rang off the side of the net in the final seconds, however they could not get the equalizer and fell to Toledo, 2-1.

Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 41-22, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss. The Cyclones head to Greenville on Wednesday night to take on the Swamp Rabbits. Face-off is slated for 7:05pm ET.

