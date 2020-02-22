Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020

February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

February 22, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #22

Referee: Steven Sailor (#5) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

Tickets may be purchased at he arena box office, or Online

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Orlando Solar Bears. Despite generating a high number of quality scoring chances last night, the Icemen fell on the road to the Florida Everblades. However, both the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Solar Bears lost in their contests last night, and the Icemen did not lose any ground in their chase for a playoff position. Orlando dropped a tight one-goal decision at Atlanta yesterday evening The Icemen remain eight points back of the fourth and final playoff position currently held by Greenville. In addition, the Icemen have five games in hand on the Swamp Rabbits to help their cause.

Series History: Tonight's game marks the tenth of 11 meetings between the two teams this season. Orlando leads the season series 8-1-0 while also leading the All-Time series 25-4-1-0.

About the Icemen: Mike Hedden scored twice in last night's loss at Florida and has recorded three goals in the last two games.....Chase Lang leads the Icemen in points (41) and goals (17)....Jacksonville has recorded four power play goals in the last two games. The recent surge with the man advantage has jumped the icemen to a tenth place power play ranking in the league at 17.9-percent. That unit will be tested this evening as Orlando possesses the third penalty kill in the ECHL at 87.1-percent.

About the Solar Bears: Forwards Tyler Bird and Johno May lead the Solar Bears in scoring against the Icemen this season with six points (4g, 2a) each....Despite losing goaltender Zachary Fucale to Europe, the Solar Bear still possess a formidable goaltending tandem. Clint Windsor is 3-1-0, with three shutouts, a 0.75 goals-against-average and a 0.972 save percentage against the Icemen this season. On the other side is Mike Condon who has made 129 NHL appearances in stints with the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators since 2015....The Solar Bears lead the league with 12 shot handed goals. Subsequently, the Icemen have allowed the most shorthanded goals this season with 13.

Upcoming Home Games

Sunday, February 23, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fundays! The Icemen will the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys! Fans will also be permitted onto the ice following the game.

Wednesday, February 26, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $2 select beer & wine throughout the night!

