Solar Bears Thwarted by Carlson, IceMen in 4-0 Loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (24-24-5-1) concluded their three-game road trip on Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (20-25-5-1) at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson turned aside all 30 shots the Solar Bears mustered for the shutout victory for the home team, sending Orlando to its third straight loss.

Jacksonville's Adam Dauda scored what ultimately stood up as the game-winner at 7:23 of the first period, and Wacey Rabbit (3:45), Mike Hedden (12:58) and Bobby Lynch (15:23) added goals in the second period.

Mike Condon took the loss for the Solar Bears, going 28-for-32.

THREE STARS:

1) Adam Carlson - JAX

2) Mike Hedden - JAX

3) Adam Dauda - JAX

OTHER NOTABLES:

By virtue of Orlando's loss and Greenville's 4-1 win at Worcester, the Solar Bears are now tied in points with Greenville, but are seeded fourth in the South Division standings owing to tie-breaking procedures

The Solar Bears' record against the Icemen this season is now 8-2-0-0

Defenseman Alexander Kuqali skated in his 200th career professional game; the blueliner has played his entire career in the ECHL with Orlando, Fort Wayne, Quad City and Florida

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.

