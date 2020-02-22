Szmatula Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Mariners
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Mike Szmatula netted the lone goal as the Adirondack Thunder fell on home ice to the Maine Mariners in front of a crowd of 4,641 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night. The Thunder outshot the Mariners 43-22 in the 2-1 defeat.
There was no scoring until the 18:27 mark of the first period when Michael McNicholas won the faceoff to Conner Bleackley for the Mariners. Bleackley's wrist shot deflected off of Thunder defenseman Charlie Curti and past Eamon McAdam to give Maine a 1-0 edge.
After a scoreless second period, Alex Kile extended the Mariners lead to two goals with his 16th of the season just 2:55 into the third. Kile found himself alone in front of the Adirondack net and waited out McAdam before beating him to make it 2-0.
The Thunder got a fortunate bounce to put themselves back in the game. Mike Szmatula was behind the goal line and banked the puck in off of Connor LaCouvee for his 20th of the season. The goal was scored at 11:09 and assisted by Curti.
The Thunder had some chances late in the third with the goaltender pulled but couldn't solve LaCouvee who picked up his 18th win of the season.
Adirondack only had one powerplay while Maine was held scoreless on all three of their chances up a man.
Up Next
The Thunder complete their home three-in-three weekend against the Reading Royals tomorrow for Batman Day. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00pm.
Adirondack Thunder go toe-to-toe with the Maine Mariners
