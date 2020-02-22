ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 22, 2020:
Allen:
Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Cleveland
Atlanta:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve
Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Matt McLeod, F returned from loan to Utica
Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk) [2/21]
Add Ben Holmstrom, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk) [2/21]
Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester [2/21]
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/21]
Florida:
Delete Cam Maclise, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Pachal, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Add Gage Torrel, F activated from reserve [2/21]
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve [2/21]
Idaho:
Add Jefferson Dahl, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/21]
Indy:
Add Tim Soderlund, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford
Norfolk:
Add Scott Dornbrock, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Freddy Gerard, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Josh Holmstrom, F traded to Wheeling [2/21]
Orlando:
Delete Tyler Bird, F loaned to Syracuse
Add Danny Hanlon, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/21]
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve [2/21]
Reading:
Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Utah:
Add Dalton Mills, F activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2020
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Josh Holmstrom from Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, February 22, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- McLaughlin and Soderlund Assigned, McArdle Recalled - Indy Fuel
- Streaking Royals Host Marvel Super Hero Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight on Mascot Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Jacob Doty Returns to Allen, Les Lancaster to Stockton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Big Second Period Sinks Americans - Allen Americans
- Defiel's 45 Saves Give Rush Another Crucial Point - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Walleye Past Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Extend Home Win Streak to Four in Comeback 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.