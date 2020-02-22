ECHL Transactions - February 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 22, 2020:

Allen:

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Cleveland

Atlanta:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve

Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Matt McLeod, F returned from loan to Utica

Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk) [2/21]

Add Ben Holmstrom, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk) [2/21]

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester [2/21]

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/21]

Florida:

Delete Cam Maclise, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Pachal, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Add Gage Torrel, F activated from reserve [2/21]

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve [2/21]

Idaho:

Add Jefferson Dahl, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/21]

Indy:

Add Tim Soderlund, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford

Norfolk:

Add Scott Dornbrock, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Freddy Gerard, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Josh Holmstrom, F traded to Wheeling [2/21]

Orlando:

Delete Tyler Bird, F loaned to Syracuse

Add Danny Hanlon, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/21]

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve [2/21]

Reading:

Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Utah:

Add Dalton Mills, F activated from reserve

