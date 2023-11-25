Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Hershey Bears

Iowa Wild (6-7-1-1; 14 pts.) at Hershey Bears (13-4-0-0; 26 pts.)

The Iowa Wild make their first ever visit to Giant Center to take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 0-0-0-0 (0-0-0-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 0-0-0-0 at Hershey)

Last Time: Iowa and Hershey have never played each other... The Wild have only played five other Eastern Conference opponents in team history (Charlotte, Cleveland, Rochester, Toronto, and Utica)... Iowa has not played an Eastern Conference opponent since 2017-18 (Cleveland)

TEAM NOTES

WINNING WAYS: The Wild have won four games in a row in the Eastern time zone.... Iowa has not lost three consecutive regulation games over its last 35 regular season contests

SHOT SHEET: Iowa has been outshot in five consecutive games... The Wild have been outshot in the second period in seven games in a row... Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in six straight games

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE: Iowa welcomed back four of its top players this week... Minnesota reassigned forward Nic Petan and returned goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa on Monday following a trip to Stockholm for the NHL Global Series... Minnesota also reassigned forward Vinni Lettieri and defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa on Friday

DID YOU KNOW?

* The Wild rank last in the American Hockey League in shots for per game (25.47)

* Hershey ranks first in the AHL in shots against per game (25.24)

* Iowa has not outshot its opponent in two periods in the same game since opening weekend (Oct. 14 vs. Henderson)

* The Bears also allow the fewest goals against per game (2.24)

* Hershey enters Saturday's game on a four-game win streak

* The Bears have also won five games in a row at Giant Center

