Game #16: Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights

November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #16: Tucson Roadrunners (8-6-0-1) at. Henderson Silver Knights (9-5-1-1)

Time: Saturday, November 25, 4:00 p.m. MST, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

(AHLtv Free Game of Week, just create account at AHLtv.com)

Referees: #30 Matt Menniti, #92 John Lidner

Linespersons: #37 Brett Martin, #94 Cody Castro

The Tucson Roadrunners continue their five-game road trip with a two-game weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights. Both teams are coming off of losses and are neck and neck in the Pacific Division just three points apart. In their last appearances, both teams were shutout in games that they trailed 1-0 on the road going to the third period for Tucson Wednesday in Calgary and Henderson Tuesday in Bakersfield.

Three things:

With no points in Wednesday's game against Calgary, Dylan Guenther's seven-game point streak came to an end. Now both Guenther and Nathan Smith hold the highest point streaks this season at seven games each for Tucson. Combined between the two streaks, they scored five goals and tallied 12 assists for 17 points. Guenther is first on the team with 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) and Smith is second with 10 (2 goals and 8 assists).

The Roadrunners currently employee four different players that they have called-up from the ECHL in the last two weeks in: defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and forwards Colin Theisen, Reece Vitelli and Micah Miller. Combined in the ECHL this season, the four players have combined for 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points.

Both Tucson and Henderson's starting goaltenders Matthew Villalta and Jiri Patera have played at least 12 games this season and are in the top three in the AHL with over 700 minutes played and at least six wins with Villalta's seven and Patera's six.

What did they say?

"Good offense always starts from good defense so I think if we really hammer the fundamentals in the d-zone, some good stuff will happen off of the bat and hopefully we can get on the offense a little more and score some more goals for the team."

Forward Austin Poganski on the Roadrunners allowing two goals or less through regulation in seven of 15 games so far this season.

Latest Transactions:

Forward Micah Miller was recalled from the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

Forward Colin Theisen was recalled from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

Goaltender Dylan Wells was signed to a PTO from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

Defenseman Tyson Helgesen was released from his PTO and returned to Rapid City (ECHL).

Number to Know:

5 - Tucson is undefeated on the road this season at 4-0-0 in game one of a series of two games. Overall, the team is 5-1-0 in the first game when playing a team two-straight games or more.

WE ARE LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 3:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from The Dollar Loan Center. The game is also the AHLtv Free game of the week. Just create an account to watch at AHLtv.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.