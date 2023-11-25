Wolves Topped by Gulls 3-1
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Wolves wrapped up a two-game series against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night in Southern California.
Rocco Grimaldi scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Gulls skated to a 3-1 victory to split the weekend series. The Wolves failed in their bid to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Meanwhile, San Diego snapped a 13-game losing skid.
The Gulls struck first when Judd Caulfield found the back of the net midway through the opening period.
The Wolves broke through midway through the second when Grimaldi scored on a breakaway. The veteran forward took a feed from Vasily Ponomarev at center ice, raced in on Gulls goaltender Tomas Suchanek and went backhand to forehand and tucked the puck into the net. Ponomarev and Max Comtois were awarded assists on Grimaldi's seventh goal of the season.
Grimaldi haunted his former team during the weekend series, recording two goals and three assists in the two contests.
San Diego seized the lead again when Robert Hagg scored late in the second period.
With the Wolves pressing to tie the game late, the Gulls' Josh Lopina put the game out of reach with an empty-net score.
Adam Scheel (22 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Suchanek (23 saves) earned the win for the Gulls in his American Hockey League debut.
The Wolves dropped to 4-9-1-1 on the season while San Diego upped its record to 3-10-3-0.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Wednesday night (6 p.m.).
