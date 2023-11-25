Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 3-2, in First of Back-To-Back

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, at The Dollar Center Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners took a 1-0 lead midway through the first with a goal by Max Szuber.

Less than three minutes into the second period, Travis Barron extended the Roadrunners lead to 2-0.

Brendan Brisson responded with a goal at 7:33 in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. Lukas Cormier passed through the neutral zone to Brisson, who brought it into the offensive zone. Christoffer Sedoff grabbed his pass to get past the Roadrunners defense, then passed it back to Brisson to get the goal.

With less than a minute to go in the second period, Grigori Denisenko tied the game at two. The Henderson Silver Knights were on a power play when Kaedan Korczak passed to Jonas Rondbjerg from the right wing corner.Rondbjerg then passed back to Korczak. He passed to Denisenko, who buried the goal from the left point.

The Roadrunners sealed their victory with a goal at 7:51 in the third period.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 30 of 33 shots for a .909 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will be back on home ice tomorrow to conclude their two game series against the Roadrunners, November 26 at 5 p.m.

