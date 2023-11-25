Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 3-2, in First of Back-To-Back
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, at The Dollar Center Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Roadrunners took a 1-0 lead midway through the first with a goal by Max Szuber.
Less than three minutes into the second period, Travis Barron extended the Roadrunners lead to 2-0.
Brendan Brisson responded with a goal at 7:33 in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. Lukas Cormier passed through the neutral zone to Brisson, who brought it into the offensive zone. Christoffer Sedoff grabbed his pass to get past the Roadrunners defense, then passed it back to Brisson to get the goal.
With less than a minute to go in the second period, Grigori Denisenko tied the game at two. The Henderson Silver Knights were on a power play when Kaedan Korczak passed to Jonas Rondbjerg from the right wing corner.Rondbjerg then passed back to Korczak. He passed to Denisenko, who buried the goal from the left point.
The Roadrunners sealed their victory with a goal at 7:51 in the third period.
Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 30 of 33 shots for a .909 save percentage on the evening.
The Silver Knights will be back on home ice tomorrow to conclude their two game series against the Roadrunners, November 26 at 5 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2023
- Gurianov Heroics Lead to Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Dipietro Shines in P-Bruins Win Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Earn Point in Sixth Straight Game with OT Loss in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Will Bitten Writes Storybook Night As T-Birds Rout Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Top Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Dubé Lifts Bears to 2-1 Victory Over Wild - Hershey Bears
- Bruins Edge Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Take 3-2 Game in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Take Down Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Edges Iowa 2-1 in First Ever Meeting - Iowa Wild
- Comets Defeated by Thunderbirds, 7-0 - Utica Comets
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 3-2, in First of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Put 44 Shots on Net But Fall to Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Jumps Back in Win Column with 6-3 Victory Over Stars - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Salvage Split to End Stars' Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Penguins Bounce Back to Defeat Checkers, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Fall to Penguins on Teddy Bear Toss - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks' Win Streak Ends in Calgary with a 3-1 Loss to the Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: November 25, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tufte Returns to Eagles, Miner Recalled from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Return King to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Hogs Hunting for Fifth Straight Win Tonight in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Senators to Town for First Time Since the 2021-22 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wild, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #16: Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Return Home to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.