Tufte Returns to Eagles, Miner Recalled from Utah
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Riley Tufte has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In a separate transaction, goaltender Trent Miner has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Tufte leads the Eagles in goals (9), assists (8) and points (17) and has posted points in 11 of his first 12 games of the season. A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Tufte has posted two goals and one assist in 18 career NHL games with Colorado and Dallas.
Miner has made one start this season for Colorado, stopping 22 of the 25 shots he faced in the Eagles season opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on October 13th. In addition, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder has appeared in eight ECHL games with Utah, posting a record of 4-4-0 to go along with a 2.52 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, November 25th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
