Comets Defeated by Thunderbirds, 7-0
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Springfield, MA. - The Comets previous night on the ice left them without a goal scored and a loss only 24 hours before their game on Saturday night against the Atlantic Division, Springfield Thunderbirds. The team looked to bounce back at the MassMutual Center as they headed into the final game of three games in four nights. Unfortunately, the Comets couldn't find the offense necessary to overcome their opponents and skated away with the loss.
In the first period, the Thunderbirds scored first on a shorthanded tally after Matthew Peca rifled the puck into the Comets net at 13:16 putting Utica down 1-0. It was the only goal of the period and the Comets skated into the second frame down a goal.
Halfway through the second period, the Thunderbirds extended their lead after Mackenzie MacEachern scored at 10:00 off a rebound shot that was originally stopped by Comets netminder, Isaac Poulter. This put the Comets down, 2-0. Springfield struck for a power-play goal when Mikail Abramov scored at13:28 putting Utica in a 3-0 deficit.
During the final period of regulation, Springfield used a two-on-one rush down the ice to score at 4:09 to further extend their lead, 4-0. The goal was credited to Zach Dean. The home team proceeded to add a fifth goal on the power-play at 9:54 when Zach Bolduc scored to make it 5-0. Will Bitten added a goal later in the period on a breakaway at 12:58 and then again at 17:07 on the powerplay to extend the Springfield lead, 7-0.
The Comets are back in action at home on Wednesday night to battle the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.
The Comets are back in action at home on Wednesday night to battle the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.
