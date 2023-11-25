Game Notes - ABB vs CGY

November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Rise of the Outlaw.

The Wranglers will debut their new Outlaw third jersey on Saturday afternoon when they host the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Puck drop 1pm (MT).

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 25, 2023 1:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome

November 26, 2023 1:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

Calgary (12-3-1) skates into Saturday's contest sitting one-point back of first place in the AHL, while Abbotsford (10-4-1) was won five straight games heading into the weekend series.

These two teams faced each other to open the 2023-24 season on October 20-21, with the Wranglers winning both games by a lone goal.

Calgary has outscored Abbotsford 10-8 in the two games this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

Watch out for Ben Jones.

Jones and is coming off a two-goal performance in his last game against Tucson and currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 15 points (6g,9a) in 16 games.

He picked up a goal and an assist in two games against the Canucks this season.

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato has notched 11 points (5g,6a) in 10 games.

Dustin Wolf (7-2-0) is second in the AHL in wins and shutouts and is coming off his second shutout of the season against the Roadrunners in his last start.

Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers with seven goals on the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.