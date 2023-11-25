Game Notes - ABB vs CGY
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Rise of the Outlaw.
The Wranglers will debut their new Outlaw third jersey on Saturday afternoon when they host the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Puck drop 1pm (MT).
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 25, 2023 1:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome
November 26, 2023 1:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
Calgary (12-3-1) skates into Saturday's contest sitting one-point back of first place in the AHL, while Abbotsford (10-4-1) was won five straight games heading into the weekend series.
These two teams faced each other to open the 2023-24 season on October 20-21, with the Wranglers winning both games by a lone goal.
Calgary has outscored Abbotsford 10-8 in the two games this season.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones
Watch out for Ben Jones.
Jones and is coming off a two-goal performance in his last game against Tucson and currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 15 points (6g,9a) in 16 games.
He picked up a goal and an assist in two games against the Canucks this season.
ONE TIMERS:
Matt Coronato has notched 11 points (5g,6a) in 10 games.
Dustin Wolf (7-2-0) is second in the AHL in wins and shutouts and is coming off his second shutout of the season against the Roadrunners in his last start.
Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers with seven goals on the season.
