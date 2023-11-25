Reign Take Down Barracuda

November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Ryan Francis on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Ryan Francis on game night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Samuel Fagemo scored twice to register his fourth consecutive multi-point game and help the Ontario Reign (11-4-1-1) dig themselves out of an early two-goal hole for a 4-2 comeback win over the San Jose Barracuda (4-8-4) on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena.

Goaltender Erik Portillo made the start between the pipes and stopped a career-high 42 shots for Ontario to earn his fifth victory in six appearances this season. Akil Thomas netted the game-winning tally for the Reign in the third period while Brandt Clarke extended his point streak to nine games and captain TJ Tynan picked up a pair of assists.

Date: November 25, 2023

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Leon Gawanke (SJ)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Magnus Chrona

Next Game: Tuesday, November 28 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.