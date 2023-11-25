Reign Take Down Barracuda
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Samuel Fagemo scored twice to register his fourth consecutive multi-point game and help the Ontario Reign (11-4-1-1) dig themselves out of an early two-goal hole for a 4-2 comeback win over the San Jose Barracuda (4-8-4) on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena.
Goaltender Erik Portillo made the start between the pipes and stopped a career-high 42 shots for Ontario to earn his fifth victory in six appearances this season. Akil Thomas netted the game-winning tally for the Reign in the third period while Brandt Clarke extended his point streak to nine games and captain TJ Tynan picked up a pair of assists.
Date: November 25, 2023
Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. Leon Gawanke (SJ)
3. TJ Tynan (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Magnus Chrona
Next Game: Tuesday, November 28 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Ryan Francis on game night
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2023
- Gurianov Heroics Lead to Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Dipietro Shines in P-Bruins Win Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Earn Point in Sixth Straight Game with OT Loss in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Will Bitten Writes Storybook Night As T-Birds Rout Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Top Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Dubé Lifts Bears to 2-1 Victory Over Wild - Hershey Bears
- Bruins Edge Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Take 3-2 Game in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Take Down Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Edges Iowa 2-1 in First Ever Meeting - Iowa Wild
- Comets Defeated by Thunderbirds, 7-0 - Utica Comets
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 3-2, in First of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Put 44 Shots on Net But Fall to Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Jumps Back in Win Column with 6-3 Victory Over Stars - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Salvage Split to End Stars' Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Penguins Bounce Back to Defeat Checkers, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Fall to Penguins on Teddy Bear Toss - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks' Win Streak Ends in Calgary with a 3-1 Loss to the Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: November 25, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tufte Returns to Eagles, Miner Recalled from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Return King to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Hogs Hunting for Fifth Straight Win Tonight in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Senators to Town for First Time Since the 2021-22 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wild, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #16: Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Return Home to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.