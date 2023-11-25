Bruins Edge Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-11-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (8-8-1-2) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday night.

Karson Kuhlman scored Bridgeport's lone goal with a power-play tally in the first period, while Jakub Skarek (3-8-1) made 30 saves in his third straight start.

The Bruins broke the ice 6:54 into the contest when John Farinacci finished off a nice back-door pass from Dan Renouf for a tap-in goal. Marc McLaughlin was credited with the secondary assist on the only even-strength tally all night.

The Islanders used the power play to tie the game just over six minutes later. Kuhlman received Tanner Fritz's pass over the blue line, stepped to the right circle in transition, and fired a shot past goaltender Michael DiPietro (3-3-0). Robin Salo also helped set up the goal.

After a scoreless second period and several fantastic Skarek saves, Providence regained the lead with a power-play goal of their own from Fabian Lysell in the third. Coming at the 10:18 mark, the 20-year-old released a shot from above the left circle past Skarek, which proved to be the game winner.

The Islanders finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport outshot Providence 36-32. The Islanders played without Grant Hutton who was recalled by the New York Islanders earlier in the day.

Next Time Out: The Islanders are back at Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon, as they face the Belleville Senators for the first time this season. The puck drops at 3 p.m. for a Sunday matinee. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

