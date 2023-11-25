Eagles Salvage Split to End Stars' Point Streak
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-3 against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday afternoon for a split of the two-game series at Blue Arena.
Peter Holland put the Eagles on the board first 11:26 into Saturday's affair after cleaning up a rebound fired off Remi Poirier by Keaton Middleton. After Callahan Burke scored at 16:42 to put Colorado up 2-0, Antonio Stranges cut the deficit to 2-1 by scoring a goal at 18:05.
In the second period, Kyle McDonald tied the game 2-2 for the Stars at 6:20 by redirecting in a pass from Mavrik Bourque on a power play. The Eagles reclaimed the lead at 10:27 when Jack Ahcan buried a one-timer out from behind the net passed by Alex Beaucage. McDonald struck again on the power play off a pass from Logan Stankoven for his sixth goal of the season, making it 3-3 with 3:29 left in the stanza.
The third period saw Brad Hunt score one second after a power play expired to help Colorado reclaim a 4-3 lead at the 1:06 mark. Following up on a turnover, Dalton Smith found Ondrej Pavel on the doorstep to beat Poirier and make it 5-3 with 7:40 left in regulation. An empty-net goal scored by Ahcan with 2:05 left on the clock sealed the 6-3 victory for the Eagles, ending the Stars' point streak at six games.
Arvid Holm earned the win in goal for the Eagles to improve to 2-3-0 on the season after turning aside 31 of the 34 shots he faced. For the Stars, Poirier was handed his first regulation loss since Opening Night and now stands 4-2-2 after allowing five goals on 42 shots.
The Stars will face the San Diego Gulls in their next action on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. CST at Pechanga Arena in California. It will mark the third game in a current five-game road trip for Texas.
