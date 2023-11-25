Hogs Return King to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has returned defenseman D.J. King on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

King, 23, has one goal in six games with the Fuel this season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner played in 59 ECHL games last season split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Norfolk Admirals and racked up eight points (0G, 8A) in that span. King is in his third full professional season after spending two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and two seasons in the OHL. King previously played in two AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2021-22.

The IceHogs face the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 6 p.m.

