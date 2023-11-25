Morning Skate Report: November 25, 2023

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice for the first of a two-game series against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Forward Brendan Brisson has tallied seven points (3G, 4A) in his last five games. He has earned a star of the night in three straight home games.

Forward Grigori Denisenko has scored six points (3G, 3A) over the team's last five games. He leads the Silver Knights in overtime winners with two, one against Colorado on the road and one against San Jose at home. He has also scored an additional game-winning goal against Coachella Valley.

Forward Gage Quinney is one goal away from 100 career AHL goals. He played in his 300th career AHL game on November 15, adding to what is shaping up to be a year of milestones for the Vegas Born skater.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Dylan Guenther currently leads the Roadrunners in points with 15 (5G, 9A) in 14 games played. His pointless game against the Calgary Wranglers on November 22 snapped a seven-game point streak. Guenther scored 9 points (3G, 6A) over that span.

Rookie Josh Doan leads Tucson in goals scored with 6 in 15 games. A hometown hero for Arizona, he joined the Roadrunners last spring after two seasons at Arizona State University, including a season as the team's captain. He scored 75 points (28G, 47A) over 74 games in his two years there. This marks his first full season in the AHL.

Matthew Villalta has started 13 of Tucson's games this season. He is averaging 2.50 goals against with a .922 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

