Dipietro Shines in P-Bruins Win Over Islanders
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced, helping the Providence Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Forward Fabian Lysell notched his second game-winning goal on the power play in as many games. John Farinacci also found the back of the net.
How It Happened
Dan Renouf skated the puck into the left circle and zipped a pass to the far post for Farinacci, who redirected it into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:06 remaining in the first period. Marc McLaughlin received a secondary assist.
Karson Kuhlman carried the puck across the blue line and into the right circle before snapping a shot inside the near post for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 6:42 left in the first frame.
While in the first half of a double-minor power play, Georgii Merkulov found Lysell in the left circle who patiently waited for a lane to the net and fired a snap shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 9:42 to play in the third period.
Stats
Merkulov has the primary assist on Lysell's two straight power play game-winning goals.
DiPietro stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, December 1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
