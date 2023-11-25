Hershey Edges Iowa 2-1 in First Ever Meeting
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - The Hershey Bears edged the Iowa Wild 2-1 in the first ever meeting between the two teams at Giant Center on Saturday night. Gavin Hain scored Iowa's only goal.
Iowa and Hershey played a scoreless first period in which the Wild outshot the Bears 7-6.
Hershey broke through at 16:58 of the second period when Alex Limoges used a screen to beat Jesper Wallstedt (25 saves) from above the right circle.
The Wild responded just under three minutes later and tied the game at 1-1. After Jake Lucchini had his shot blocked, Hain jumped on the loose puck in the high slot and snapped a shot over the glove of Hunter Shepard (25 saves) to notch his first professional goal. Vinni Lettieri also picked up an assist on the goal, which came with 11 seconds left in the period.
Iowa outshot Hershey 19-16 through 40 minutes.
Pierrick Dubé put the Bears up for good with just 3:24 to play. Chase Priskie sent a pass to Logan Day at the right point and Dubé tipped Day's shot through Wallstedt.
The Bears finished with a 27-26 shot advantage. Iowa finished 0-for-1 on the man advantage and did not take a penalty.
Iowa and Hershey square off again on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯
