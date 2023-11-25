Roadrunners Take 3-2 Game in Henderson

November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther congratulated by team

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Henderson Silver Knights) Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther congratulated by team(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON, NV - The Tucson Roadrunners were dealt a Royal Flush as they defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 on Saturday night at The Dollar Loan Center to improve to 9-6-0-1 on the year.

Puck dropped in Henderson on Saturday afternoon and it felt like it was going to be a great night for the Tucson Roadrunners. A Hunter Drew holding minor would be killed off by Tucson to set the tone for the contest. Defensemen Max Szuber would find himself with the puck and light the lamp for a first period 1-0 lead for Tucson. Szuber leads all Roadrunners defensemen with three goals on the season. The first goal was assisted by Ryan McGregor and Josh Doan.

Period two was a back-and-forth momentum shifting period throughout the entire 20 minutes. The Roadrunners would come out hot; scoring a goal 2:37 into the period off of the stick of Travis Barron. It was Barron's first goal of the season. He was assisted on the play by Hunter Drew and Curtis Douglas. The two-goal lead, or least safe lead in hockey, would come back to bite Tucson who allowed two consecutive Henderson goals as they tied the contest. An even strength goal at the 7:33 mark and a power-play goal at the 19:39 mark for Henderson would set up a dramatic third period.

The 2-2 tie would not last forever as Forward Josh Doan would receive a pass from Dylan Guenther for a breakaway. Doan would show off the stick handling skills as he put the game-winning goal in the back of the net for Tucson. Doan was assisted by Dylan Guenther and Montana Onyebuchi on the play. Henderson wouldn't go down without a fight. After an interference minor on Max Szuber at the 12:34 mark would send the Roadrunners to a penalty-kill opportunity. The Roadrunners successfully killed-off the penalty but as Szuber was returning to the ice from the penalty box another interference minor would be called on him. Several great Matthew Villalta saves, and another successful penalty kill would silence the Henderson crowd and swing the momentum to the Roadrunners. Matthew Villalta had 28 saves on 30 attempts and picked up his eighth win of the season.

"It's a big road win, we really battled hard in the first period playing a lot of shorthanded minutes. Tomorrow we need to come back with the same mindset and take another two points" said Forward Travis Barron after Tucson's 3-2 win on Saturday night.

The Roadrunners and Silver Knights will complete their two-game series at 6 p.m. MST on Sunday from The Dollar Loan Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.