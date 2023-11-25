Senators Lose, 4-3, In Overtime
November 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators put up a strong fight in their three-game road trip opener, but fell 4-3 in overtime, to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at XL Center.
The only goal of the first came courtesy of Max Guenette, ripping a wrist shot past Dylan Garand from the right circle, while the teams were playing four-on-four at 18:26. The Sens were outshot 13-6 in the frame.
Belleville made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second period, with Orrin Centzzo (recently signed on a professional tryout) capitalizing on a terrible Hartford turnover right in front of their net. But, the Wolf Pack would even things by the end of the period, through goals by Brennan Othmann on the power play and a deflection by Adam Sykora. Shots were 25-12 Hartford after 40 minutes.
Angus Crookshank would put Belleville back in front, with his team-leading sixth of the season at 5:35 of the third, but Othmann's second of the game in the dying minutes would tie the game and force overtime. The Wolf Pack picked up the win with just 41 seconds left in the bonus frame, as Nash slid the game-winner past Kevin Mandolese, following a feed from Mac Hollowell.
Fast Facts:
#9 Angus Crookshank extended his point streak to five games with an assist.
#12 Boko Imama engaged in a spirited fight with Matt Rempe in the first period.
#21 Max Guenette's first period goal gives him points in back-to-back games.
#29 Orrin Centazzo scored his first career AHL goal in the second period.
#33 Lassi Thomson played in his 150th career AHL game.
Belleville was 0/3 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.
Kevin Mandolese made 40 saves on 44 shots
Sound Bytes:
Belleville Sens forward Angus Crookshank on his team's performance:
"I thought we played a really good road game. We had a couple of stretches where we were kind of getting hemmed in, but that's bound to happen. For us to kind of hang in there, it was a really good road game and I think we deserved better, quite frankly."
Belleville Sens forward Orrin Centazzo on his first career AHL goal:
"I wish the boys would have got the win, we played well. It felt good. I've got to get my legs under me, but the boys have been helping me out. They welcomed me with open arms and it's been good so far."
Full media availabilities below.
Next Up:
Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 1, 2023 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 2, 2023 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies).
Ticket Info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Belleville Sens Box Office hours can be found.
Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.
The full 2023-2024 Belleville Senators regular season schedule can be found.
Highlights:
Forward Angus Crookshank Media Availability:
Forward Orrin Centazzo Media Availability:
Game Photos:
Photos courtesy: Hartford Wolf Pack
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators' Egor Sokolov on the ice
(Hartford Wolf Pack)
