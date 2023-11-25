Hogs Earn Point in Sixth Straight Game with OT Loss in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs collected a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Rockford newcomers Ryan Gagnier and Zach Jordan found the back of the net; however, their two goals would not be enough. The IceHogs and Admirals entered overtime for a third straight game where Denis Gurianov secured the OT victory 12 seconds into the extra frame for Milwaukee.

Jaxson Stauber saved 11 shots, keeping the scoreboard clean after 20 minutes of play in the first frame of action. The Admirals incurred a slashing penalty in the final 30 seconds of the period to give Rockford a 5-on-4 man advantage entering the second period of play.

The second period of action continued much like the first with limited scoring chances before Ryan Gagnier scored his first AHL goal (12:37). Gagnier intercepted a pass from the Admirals defenseman for Marcel Marcel to collect the puck cleanly before sending a pass to Louis Crevier at the blue line. Crevier shot towards the net and Gagnier tipped the puck into the net to put Rockford on the board in the later half of the second period.

Shortly after, Rockford received a tripping penalty to give Milwaukee a power-play opportunity. MIlwaukee used the odd-man advantage and answered with a goal of their own, courtesy of Fedor Svechkov, to even the game at one goal a piece (13:53).

In the third period, Michal Teply collected the puck near the point and sent a pass to Josh Maniscalco above the right faceoff circle. Maniscalco found Zach Jordan waiting for a pass on the left faceoff circle where Jordan sent a shot over Troy Grosenick to take a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season (7:23).

With just under five minutes in regulation, Milwaukee scored a second equalizer from Roland McKeown (15:52). The final minutes in regulation dwindled away and both teams would receive a point in the standings.

The IceHogs and Admirals have not been able to declare a winner in regulation in three straight matchups this season.

Milwaukee's Denis Gurianov only needed 12 seconds in overtime to secure a victory for the Admirals (0:12). Mark Jankowski won the center ice faceoff with a pass to Marc Del Gaizo in Milwaukee's defensive end before passing the puck to Gurianov near center ice. Gurianov skated down the left side boards towards the left faceoff circle before sending a wrister into the net for the game winning goal.

Stauber saved 29 of 32 shots for the IceHogs.

The IceHogs travel to Manitoba on Dec. 1 for a two-game weekend series against the Manitoba Moose. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. for game two on Sunday.

