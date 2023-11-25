Preview: Hogs Hunting for Fifth Straight Win Tonight in Milwaukee

ROCKFORD, Ill.- After claiming an overtime victory last night, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 6 p.m. on the backend of a home-and-home series. The IceHogs have won their last four games and are seeking the team's longest win streak since the 2018-19 season.

2023-24 Season Records

Milwaukee: 8-6-1-0, 17 points (3rd Central Division)

Rockford: 9-5-1-0, 19 points (2nd Central Division)

Last Night Against Milwaukee

Rockford came out on top of Milwaukee in a spirited but low-scoring affair last night at the BMO Center. David Gust netted the game-winner after collecting a rebound from a Colton Dach shot with just over a minute left in overtime.

Neither team scored until the third period when Dach punched one across the goal line. Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro found Gust in front of the net, and after drawing a penalty, Gust left the puck for Dach to knock into the cage just 29 seconds into the third.

Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso picked up his fifth win with 32 saves on 33 shots.

We're Going Streaking!

After Friday's 2-1 win over Milwaukee, Rockford now has points in five straight games for the longest point streak of the season. Rockford posted a four-game win streak earlier when the IceHogs won four straight games from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. Rockford's current run of form began when the team picked up a point with a 5-4 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Nov. 17 and has since won its last four games. There were four instances when the IceHogs won three or more consecutive games in the 202-23 season. The last time Rockford won five games in a row came in the 2018-19 season when that season's club won six straight from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8.

Gust & Dach

Head Coach Anders Sorensen has found a connection between 29-year-old winger David Gust and 20-year-old winger Colton Dach. The pair has been lethal when playing on the same line and have combined for eight goals in the last five games. In seven of those eight scores (Gust has three of the goals, Dach has the other five), one of the duo has found the back of the net while the other has provided the primary assist. The two combined for the overtime winner last night against Milwaukee.

Somebody Call the Dach-ter

Rookie Colton Dach recorded the 31st hat trick in IceHogs AHL history last Saturday when he scored all three of Rockford's regulation goals and the shootout winner the win over Iowa. Dach scored in each period to bring his professional total up to four. The former second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks scored his first pro goal the previous night on Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Dach now has four goals and two assists in his first seven professional games since making his pro debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. The 20-year-old is the first and only IceHogs player to record a shootout goal along with a hat trick. He is also the second-ever IceHogs player in Rockford's AHL era to account for four goals in a game after Pascal Pelletier scored four goals against the San Antonio Rampage on Nov. 26, 2008. After two assists on Wednesday vs. Manitoba, Dach has 10 points (5G, 6A) in his first 10 professional games.

Gagnier Makes AHL Debut

Following injuries to Mike Hardman and Michal Teply and the call-ups of Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman, Ryan Gagnier and Zach Jordan have been recalled from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL. Gagnier made his pro debut with Indy this season and has seven points (2G, 5A) in 10 ECHL games. Jordan appeared in one game for the IceHogs in the first weekend of the season against San Jose, and has produced six points (2G, 4A) in eight ECHL contests. Gagnier made his AHL debut last night against Milwaukee and became the 10th rookie to make is AHL debut with the IceHogs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

74-71-10-12

