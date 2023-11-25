Lind's Late Powerplay Goal Clips Condors

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena by the final score of 4-2. Shane Wright, Tucker Robertson, Kole Lind (PP), Max McCormick (EN) all tallied goals in the victory that moved the Firebirds' road record to 7-1-0-0 on the season.

The Firebirds got out to a 2-0 lead in the first 7:53 of the game. Shane Wright carried the puck into the offensive zone and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Condors' netminder Jack Campbell for his seventh goal of the season. Peetro Seppala and Cameron Hughes earned the assists on the game's opening strike. Coachella Valley extended their early lead on the first American Hockey League goal for Tucker Robertson. Devin Shore took the puck over the Bakersfield blueline, cut to the slot, and found an open Robertson at the left circle to make it 2-0.

Bakersfield struck twice in a span of 1:31 in the second period to tie the game. Matvey Petrov scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal as he wristed the puck over the shoulder of Ales Stezka to cut the Firebirds' lead to 2-1. Greg McKegg put in a rebound off Stezka's pad to tie the game shortly after.

After killing off a penalty halfway through the third period, Coachella Valley went to a powerplay of their own. Kole Lind, who took the previous infraction that left his team shorthanded, got the puck down low and waited out Campbell to give the Firebirds the lead. Marian Studenic and Cameron Hughes were awarded the helpers on Lind's third goal of the season. The powerplay goal snapped a 0-for-12 drought on the man-advantage.

Bakersfield pulled their goaltender for an extra-attacked inside the final two minutes and Max McCormick stole the puck and potted it in the empty net to make it 4-2 and seal the win for Coachella Valley. The goal was McCormick's team-leading eighth of the season.

The Firebirds powerplay went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill finished the night 4-for-4. Coachella Valley outshot Bakersfield 37-22. The win moves the Firebirds to 9-6-0-0 on the season.

