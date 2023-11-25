Colorado Jumps Back in Win Column with 6-3 Victory Over Stars

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Jack Ahcan netted a pair of goals, as eleven different Eagles found their way onto the scoresheet, as Colorado defeated the Texas Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Goaltender Arvid Holm collected his second win of the season in net, making 32 saves on 35 shots. Defenseman Sam Malinski posted a career-best three assists, while rookie forward Ondrej Pavel notched his first professional goal in the victory.

Colorado would open up the scoring when forward Peter Holland tucked home a rebound in the low slot to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at 11:26 mark of the first period.

A delayed penalty against Texas would allow Colorado forward Cal Burke to race down the left-wing boards before cutting to the net and stuffing a shot past Stars goalie Remi Poirier. The goal was Burke's third of the season and extended the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 3:18 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Texas would slice the deficit in half when forward Antonio Stranges split a pair of defenders at the blue line and beat Eagles goalie Arvid Holm with a shot from between the circles, trimming Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 18:05 mark of the first frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Texas would capitalize on an early power play when forward Kyle McDonald tipped a puck at the top of the crease into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 at the 6:20 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would hop back in the driver's seat when Ahcan fielded a pass in the slot and roofed a shot past Poirier to put Colorado on top 3-2 with 9:33 left to play in the second stanza.

Another Texas power play would lead to yet another goal, as McDonald lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, leveling the score at 3-3 at the 16:31 mark of the period. The Stars and Eagles would both put 14 shots up in the second period and the two teams headed to the second intermission still deadlocked at 3-3.

Colorado would reclaim the lead just 1:06 into the third period, as defenseman Brad Hunt lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, putting the Eagles up, 4-3.

Later in the final frame, a turnover in the Texas zone would allow Dalton Smith to serve a pass to Pavel at the top of the crease, and Pavel would smash the puck into the back of the net, stretching Colorado's advantage to 5-3 at the 12:02 mark of the period.

The Stars would pull Poirier in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Ahcan who would take advantage with an empty-netter from his own zone with 2:05 left in the contest.

The Eagles tied a season high with 43 shots in the game, as Colorado finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.

