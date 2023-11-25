Barracuda Put 44 Shots on Net But Fall to Reign, 4-2

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (4-8-4-0) led 2-0 on Saturday afternoon and put 44 shots on net but failed to hold their lead and would eventually fall, 4-2, to the Ontario Reign (10-4-1-1). With the win, Ontario has now won four in a row and has points in their last eight (6-0-1-1).

In the loss, Jacob Peterson notched his second goal in his last three games, and Danil Gushchin snapped a five-game goalless drought.

In the first, on the Barracuda's first shot, Peterson (3) fired in the game's opening goal as it deflected off a Reign defender at 2:37. At 8:09, Gushchin (5) swiped in the Barracuda's second goal as the Reign failed to secure it and get the whistle. San Jose would finish the period by outshooting the Reign 16-7 and they carried their 2-0 lead into the intermission.

1:48 into the second, Sam Fagemo (7) extended his goal streak to five games and his point streak six as he wrapped in Ontario's first of the afternoon. Then, late in the the frame, Fagemo (8) would bank in the tying goal at 18:08 from below the goal line.

In the third, at the tailend of a Barracuda power play, the Reign would rush up ice on a two-on-one and Akil Thomas (3) would rip in the go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 Ontario at 1:37. The Reign would seal the win with a Brandt Clark (5) empty netter at 19:32.

Ontario's Erik Portilo (5-1-0), who allowed two goals on the first four shots he saw, would make 40 consecutive saves to earn the win.

The Barracuda are back in action on Wednesday (7 p.m.) as they begin a three-game road trip in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds. The Barracuda return home on Dec. 8 as they host the Henderson Silver Knights for a pair of games. For tickets and upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

