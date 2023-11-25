Gurianov Heroics Lead to Ads' Win

Milwaukee, WI - Denis Gurianov scored the game-winning goal just 12 seconds into overtime to lead the Admirals to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

It was the second OT winner of the season already for Gurianov, who's wrister from just below the left face-off dot snuck under the glove of Rockford netminder Jaxson Stauber.

Troy Grosenick stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced to pick up his fourth consecutive victory, while Mark Jankowski picked up assists on all three goals for his second three-apple game of the season.

Gurianov's heroics were made possible by Roland McKeown, who tied the game at two with less then five minutes to play in the third. Marc Del Gaizo's shot from the left point never made it through traffic in front of the Rockford net and the puck went to McKeown who kicked the puck to his forehand and slapped it into the net for his fourth of the season to eventually force OT.

After a scoreless first period the IceHogs got on the board first courtesy of a seeing-eye shot from the right point that made it by a screened Grosenick at 12:37 of the second.

Fedor Svechkov tied the score at one less than 90 seconds later on his fifth tally of the season. With the Ads on the power-play, Svechkov held the puck near the right circle and sent a shot that beat Rockford goalie Jaxson Stauber five-hole.

Rockford regained the lead at 7:23 of the third on a Zach Jordan shot from the right points that went over Grosenick, who was prone on the ground due to earlier contact.

The Admirals are now off for the next five days before they begin a home-and-home set against Grand Rapids next Friday in Michigan before retuning to Panther Arena next Saturday at 6 pm.

