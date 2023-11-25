Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m.

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (8-6-0, 16pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (5-6-0, 10pts)

It's the 25th annual Teddy Bear Toss in Condorstown to support local non-profits through the United Way

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public ) CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

**ARRIVE EARLY AS A CAPACITY CROWD IS EXPECTED**

PROMOTION: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. After the Condors first goal, fans are encouraged to throw at least two new stuffed animals on the ice for collection and donation to the United Way of Central Eastern California.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.

GAME TIME MAGAZINE: Click here to get your Game Time Magazine digital download.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors host Coachella Valley for the 25th Annual Teddy Bear Toss in Condorstown.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield shut out Henderson, 2-0, on Tuesday behind 30 stops from Jack Campbell. Raphael Lavoie returned from Edmonton and picked right up where he left of, scoring his fifth of the season for his second game-winner of the year.

THE TOSS

An annual tradition since 1999, over 153,000 stuffed animals have hit the ice as part of the team's Teddy Bear Toss. Last season, Luke Esposito scored the quickest goal in team history, just 21 seconds into the first period. Brad Malone's goal in 2017 sent a record 10,549 bears on the ice. He will look to become just the second Condor all-time to score two Teddy Bear Toss goals. Paul Rosebush scored back-to-back years in 2002 and 2003.

WELCOME BACK RAPH

Raphael Lavoie has seven points (5g-2a) over his last four games and has been held without a point just once in six games this season. He has four power-play goals on the season, including Tuesday night's game-winner.

CAM THE MAN

D-man Cam Dineen has goals in three straight games. He leads the team with 29 shots.

CAM, THE SECOND

Cameron Wright led the Condors with seven shots on Tuesday. He led the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) in goals, assists, and points last year with 29g-34a-63pts and was third on the team with 136 penalty minutes a season ago.

SO FRESH. SO CREAM.

The Condors will unveil a new third jersey for the first time since 2018-19 tonight. With a cream base, the jersey is styled after the team's 2017 Outdoor Classic jersey worn at Memorial Stadium with a modern twist. Jerseys can be pre-ordered at the merchandise stands this evening with expected delivery in mid-December.

MR. 100

Tuesday was Jack Campbell's 100th AHL win. It was his 15th career AHL shutout. As a team, the Condors 2.55 goals-against per game is 5th in the AHL and the team has allowed just six goals in the first period this season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Firebirds were shutout, 6-0, at home on Tuesday. Andrew Poturalski is expected back for the club though after being reassigned by Seattle. They are sixth in goals per game at 3.50.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Henderson Wednesday at 7 p.m. Next weekend the Condors are home against Texas with $2 Beers on Friday (click here for tickets) and $5 Knit Caps on Saturday.

