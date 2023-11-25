Firebirds Double-up on Condors

Matvey Petrov's second period goal was the Teddy Bear Toss goal and unleashed thousands of bears on to the ice.

The Bakersfield Condors (5-7-0, 10pts) rallied from a 2-0 first intermission deficit, but fell 4-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (9-6-0, 18pts) on Saturday. It was a Teddy Bear Toss record crowd of 8,994 which saw Matvey Petrov (1st) score his first pro goal and unleash thousands of bears out on the ice. Cam Dineen extended his point streak to four with an assist.

On Monday, the bears will be counted and donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California.

